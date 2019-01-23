Cal State L.A. gets $1 million for student filmmaking from art gallery Hauser & Wirth

The gallery, whose outposts include L.A.'s Arts District as well as New York, London and Zurich, gave $20,000 in 2017 to the university, which started the Community Impact Media production course in which students create short documentary films about local nonprofit organizations. The Youth Justice Coalition in Inglewood, the My Friend’s Place homeless youth program in Hollywood, Communities for a Better Environment in Huntington Park and Green Technology in Altadena have been featured in work by students in the first three semesters.