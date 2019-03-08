Review: An L.A. homeowner, his handyman and the ‘Canyon’ that opens up in between

Jonathan Caren’s sharply observed and suspenseful new dark comedy, “Canyon,” a premiere co-produced by IAMA Theatre Company and the Latino Theater Company, suggests that we haven’t changed much since our tree-swinging days. The play’s progressive protagonists — a 30-something married couple — genuinely want to make the world a better place. They buy all-natural deodorants. They work for nonprofits. They don’t discriminate on the basis of race. But all it takes is one bad afternoon to push them to the brink of tribal warfare.