Youth symphony conductor Carlos Izcaray makes a new-music pledge: 50% female composers

Izcaray’s interest in gender equality in the concert hall ties into his broader passion for human rights, integral to his own personal story as a cellist and conductor. In 2004, the native Venezuelan was imprisoned and tortured by the country’s national guard, he said, for being a bystander to a political protest. For more than 24 hours, he was electrocuted, smothered with tear gas and struck hard on his right elbow — his bow arm — which has affected his mobility ever since.