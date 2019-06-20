The Cayton rethinks what a children’s museum can be in 2019

Kids can have birthday parties at the Cayton, and so can adults. Apparently, it doesn’t take much for grown-ups to find their inner child. Netter wouldn’t name names, but she said at one pre-opening party, community leaders, philanthropists and business people had a grand time after hours in the ball pit and at the bubble table. (There is one golden dome that lets you literally step inside a giant bubble.) The adults also enjoyed dancing in front of the digital art wall.