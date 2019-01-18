Review: What does sound look like? Artist Christine Sun Kim's funny, at times enthralling answers

In "Just Music," Kim, based in Berlin, visually extrapolates from the descriptive captions appearing in film and television scenes without dialogue. She foregoes use of a musical staff and relies instead only on an all-purpose musical note, legato marks and the space of the page to suggest "Suspenseful Background Music," "Very Fast Rap Song" and more. The notes of "Classical Flute Music" frolic neatly from left to right, chipper and controlled. Those constituting "Epic Ominous Music" thud and sink, as if doomed. In both sets of drawings, stray smudges and smears of charcoal read as ambient sounds, the found music — à la John Cage — of the every day.