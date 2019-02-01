Review: Martin McDonagh's 'Cripple of Inishmaan,' still hoping for a Hollywood ending

So when director Robert J. Flaherty films his classic documentary “Man of Aran” nearby, the community, dazzled by the prospect of appearing in a Hollywood “fill-um,” is understandably in a dither. For “Cripple” Billy Claven (Matthew Grondin), the butt of constant ridicule and abuse by the villagers for his dragging leg and useless arm, it’s the best hope of escape from an existence he finds insupportable.