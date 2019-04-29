Crying in theater: How one play encapsulates our desire to shed tears with strangers

“The letters people are writing to me is the story of them — it’s the story of their suffering, their sorrow, their conundrum, their secret,” Strayed said by phone from her home in Portland, Ore. “Then I give them a story back, to say, let me give you another story so yours can be, in some way, illuminated or altered. Once that story exchange is made public, whether it be in the form of the column online or in the book or the play, other stories pile on top of it, because all of the people who are witnessing those stories have their own stories.”