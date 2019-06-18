If an artist sets up a homeless camp inside a blue-chip art gallery, does anyone care?

In another gallery is a large bound book on a pedestal. A scrawled wall text encourages us to turn the pages, informing us that it’s “A History of Harlem.” All of its pages are solid black. This blackness can be seen as a refusal to signify or as a visual pun on “black” history, but it’s also the opposite of a blank (white) page. Perhaps the story of the historically African American neighborhood is so full that it cannot be told, in much the way the text in a Glenn Ligon painting obliterates itself by being painted over and over again. The artists, musicians, writers and thinkers who emerged from Harlem have indelibly marked American culture, but they haven’t always been visible to the rest of us.