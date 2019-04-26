Review: A 1908 feminist rom-com? Why ‘Diana of Dobson’s’ has been forgotten for too long

The rest of the cast offers its share of delights, particularly John Bobek as Victor, one of Diana’s swains, a dilettante who has never really questioned his privilege until he faces the full force of Diana’s contempt, and Eve Gordon as Victor’s conniving aunt, who has earmarked Diana as the ideally well-heeled wife for her impecunious nephew. And, although his character may be intended as a grinding plutocrat who exploits the poor, John Apicella is so engaging as the self-made millionaire who falls for Diana that we root for him to win her hand.