The Oscars may be over at the Dolby Theatre, but ‘The Band’s Visit’ and ‘Mean Girls’ are coming

The Dolby’s new life after the Oscars is thanks to an agreement with the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, which as previously reported will be launching the national tour of “Frozen” this fall. That long run for Disney’s musical adaptation of the hit film, combined with the return of “Hamilton” in early 2020, will occupy the Pantages for much of the 2019-2020 season. With the Dolby as a second stage, the Pantages can present an expanded lineup that it has dubbed “Broadway in Hollywood.”