The Oscars may be over at the Dolby Theatre, but ‘The Band’s Visit’ and ‘Mean Girls’ are coming

The Oscars may be over, but the Dolby Theatre is just getting started. For the first time, the 3,400-seat home of the Academy Awards will host a full slate of touring Broadway productions, including Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls,” the celebrated Lincoln Center revival of “My Fair Lady” and last year’s winner of 10 Tony Awards including best musical, “The Band’s Visit.”
The Dolby lineup kicks off with “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville” in February 2020 and also will include “The SpongeBob Musical,” a Broadway crowd-pleaser that picked up 12 Tony nominations.
The Dolby’s new life after the Oscars is thanks to an agreement with the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, which as previously reported will be launching the national tour of “Frozen” this fall. That long run for Disney’s musical adaptation of the hit film, combined with the return of “Hamilton” in early 2020, will occupy the Pantages for much of the 2019-2020 season. With the Dolby as a second stage, the Pantages can present an expanded lineup that it has dubbed “Broadway in Hollywood.”
Here’s the complete schedule for both venues:
At the Hollywood Pantages:
“Anastasia”
Book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Oct. 8-27
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”
Book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff. Directed by McAnuff
Nov. 5-24
“Frozen”
Dec. 4-Feb. 2, 2020
“Hamilton”
Book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Begins March 2020
At the Dolby:
“Escape to Margaritaville”
Songs by Jimmy Buffett. Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley
Feb. 18-March 8, 2020
“The SpongeBob Musical”
Concept by Tina Landau, book by Kyle Jarrow
March 24-April 12, 2020
“Mean Girls”
Book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Directed by Casey Nicholaw
April 28-June 7, 2020
“My Fair Lady”
Book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe. Directed by Bartlett Sher
June 12-July 5, 2020
“The Band’s Visit”
Music by David Yazbek, book by Itamar Moses. Directed by David Cromer
July 7-26, 2020
