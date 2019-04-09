L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards: Antaeus and Celebration lead the way

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday at its annual awards ceremony for local theater, held this year at Pasadena Playhouse. Here’s the complete list of winners chosen by LADCC, whose membership consisted of 22 people (including Times contributor Margaret Gray). Some categories have multiple honorees:
Production
“Sell/Buy/Date,” Geffen Playhouse / Los Angeles LGBT Center | Review
Revival
“Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review
“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” A Noise Within | Review
Lead performance
MaameYaa Boafo, “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play,” Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre | Review
Tom Hanks, “Henry IV,” Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles | Review
Kasey Mahaffy, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” A Noise Within | Review
Alex Nee, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review
Featured performance
Rob Nagle, “The Little Foxes,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review
Ensemble performance
Solo performance
Writing
Writing adaptation
Patrick Marber, “Three Days in the Country,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review
Musical score
Musical direction
Anthony Zediker, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review
Choreography
Janet Roston, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review
Direction
Jennifer Chang, “Vietgone,” East West Players | Review
Geoff Elliott, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” A Noise Within | Review
Set design
Stephen Gifford, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review
John Iacovelli, “The Little Foxes,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review
Lighting design
Matthew Brian Denman, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review
Andrew Schmedake, “Native Son,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review
Costume design
Allison Dillard, “Bliss (or Emily Post is Dead!),” Moving Arts at Atwater Village Theatre | Review
Allison Dillard, “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” Celebration Theatre | Review
Sound design
Jeff Gardner, “Native Son,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol, Geffen Playhouse | Review
CGI / Projection
Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, “Vietgone,” East West Players | Review
Specialty
Thomas Isao Morinaka and Aaron Aoki, fight choreography for “Vietgone,” East West Players | Review
Jim Steinmeyer, illusions, stagecraft and magic carpet for “Aladdin,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre | Review
Special awards
Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence: Sacred Fools Theater Company
Polly Warfield Award for an excellent season in a small to midsize theater: Echo Theater Company
Kinetic Lighting Award for theatrical design: sound designer Robert Oriol
Joel Hirschhorn Award for musical theater: La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment
Milton Katselas Award for direction: Cameron Watson
Gordon Davidson Award for contributions to the Los Angeles theatrical community: Native Voices at the Autry
Theater Angel Award for distinguished service to Los Angeles theater: Yvonne Bell
Read our weekly column on the Southern California theater scene every Friday morning, posted with other arts news and reviews at latimes.com/arts.