L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards: Antaeus and Celebration lead the way

By Los Angeles Times staff writer
Apr 08, 2019 | 10:30 PM
The ensemble of Celebration Theatre's "Cabaret," which led the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards. (Matthew Brian Denman)

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle celebrated its 50th anniversary Monday at its annual awards ceremony for local theater, held this year at Pasadena Playhouse. Here’s the complete list of winners chosen by LADCC, whose membership consisted of 22 people (including Times contributor Margaret Gray). Some categories have multiple honorees:

Production

“Cambodian Rock Band,” South Coast Repertory | Feature | Review

“Come From Away,” Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre | Feature | Review

“Cry It Out,” Echo Theater Company at Atwater Village Theatre | Feature | Review

“Sell/Buy/Date,” Geffen Playhouse / Los Angeles LGBT Center | Review

Daisuke Tsuji, left, and Joe Ngo in South Coast Repertory's "Cambodian Rock Band."
Daisuke Tsuji, left, and Joe Ngo in South Coast Repertory's "Cambodian Rock Band." (Tania Thompson)

Revival

“Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” A Noise Within | Review

“The Little Foxes,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review

Lead performance

MaameYaa Boafo, “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play,” Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre | Review

Tom Hanks, “Henry IV,” Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles | Review

Kasey Mahaffy, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” A Noise Within | Review

Alex Nee, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review

Conrad Ricamora, “Soft Power,” Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre | Feature | Sidebar | Review

Featured performance

Rob Nagle, “The Little Foxes,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review

Daisuke Tsuji, “Cambodian Rock Band,” South Coast Repertory | Feature | Review

Ensemble performance

“Come From Away,” Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre | Feature | Review

“The Little Foxes,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review

Sarah Jones stars in "Sell/Buy/Date" at the Geffen Playhouse.
Sarah Jones stars in "Sell/Buy/Date" at the Geffen Playhouse. (Chris Whitaker)

Solo performance

Sarah Jones, “Sell/Buy/Date,” Geffen Playhouse / Los Angeles LGBT Center | Review

Writing

Sarah Jones, “Sell/Buy/Date,” Geffen Playhouse / Los Angeles LGBT Center | Review

Molly Smith Metzler, “Cry It Out,” Echo Theater Company | Feature | Review

Writing adaptation

Patrick Marber, “Three Days in the Country,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review

Musical score

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away,” Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre | Feature | Review

Musical direction

Ian Eisendrath, “Come From Away,” Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre | Feature | Review

Anthony Zediker, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review

Choreography

Janet Roston, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review

Direction

Jennifer Chang, “Vietgone,” East West Players | Review

Geoff Elliott, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” A Noise Within | Review

Set design

Stephen Gifford, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review

John Iacovelli, “The Little Foxes,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review

Jocelyn Towne, left, and Deborah Puette in Antaeus Theatre Company's revival of "The Little Foxes."
Jocelyn Towne, left, and Deborah Puette in Antaeus Theatre Company's revival of "The Little Foxes." (Geoffrey Wade Photography)

Lighting design

Matthew Brian Denman, “Cabaret,” Celebration Theatre | Review

Andrew Schmedake, “Native Son,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review

Costume design

Allison Dillard, “Bliss (or Emily Post is Dead!),” Moving Arts at Atwater Village Theatre | Review

Allison Dillard, “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” Celebration Theatre | Review

Sound design

Jeff Gardner, “Native Son,” Antaeus Theatre Company | Review

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol, Geffen Playhouse | Review

CGI / Projection

Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, “Vietgone,” East West Players | Review

Specialty

Thomas Isao Morinaka and Aaron Aoki, fight choreography for “Vietgone,” East West Players | Review

Jim Steinmeyer, illusions, stagecraft and magic carpet for “Aladdin,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre | Review

Special awards

Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence: Sacred Fools Theater Company

Polly Warfield Award for an excellent season in a small to midsize theater: Echo Theater Company

Ted Schmitt Award for world-premiere play: Lauren Yee for Cambodian Rock Band, originally produced by South Coast Repertory | Feature | Review

Kinetic Lighting Award for theatrical design: sound designer Robert Oriol

Joel Hirschhorn Award for musical theater: La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment

Milton Katselas Award for direction: Cameron Watson

Gordon Davidson Award for contributions to the Los Angeles theatrical community: Native Voices at the Autry

Theater Angel Award for distinguished service to Los Angeles theater: Yvonne Bell

"Cambodian Rock Band" playwright Lauren Yee, photographed at South Coast Repertory.
"Cambodian Rock Band" playwright Lauren Yee, photographed at South Coast Repertory. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

