Review: This musical 'Elf' spreads Christmas cheer despite baffling changes from the movie

Trouble is, much of what comes before in the 2-hour, 25-minute presentation, which plays through Sunday, lacks the magic of the 2003 movie headlined by Will Ferrell. The stage version’s big-name adapters lost focus on the innocence and bedtime-story sensibility of the movie about Buddy, an orphan human raised at the North Pole by Santa’s elves, who as an adult ventures into bustling New York City to look for his birth father. Parts of the plot are altered and adult-pitched humor is needlessly injected, some of it steeped in innuendo that not only spoils the mood but also is borderline inappropriate for the audience’s sizable youth contingent (which showed up for an opening-weekend matinee looking too adorable for words in Santa-themed jackets, sweaters and dresses).