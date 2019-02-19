Cancer, chemo and 'The Sacred Veil': Master Chorale sings a search for solace

But Whitacre and Silvestri are especially careful in setting two passages from Julie's own words. In “Delicious Times,” the score's eighth section, she writes about her chemo, with her oldest child shouting to his class at school, “My mom has a wig!” Julie's good-humored courage under such stress, beautifully rendered with minimal vibrato by the chorale's singers, is heartbreaking but also bracing. In the 10th section, “Dear Friends,” she asks her friends not to feel pity for her, but to fight with her: “Don't give up on me.”