Esa-Pekka Salonen, future music director of the San Francisco Symphony, lays out plans to disrupt the classical world

In another unexpected turn of fate for Esa-Pekka Salonen, the former visionary music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic will become the next music director of the San Francisco Symphony in 2020, he said in an interview with The Times.
Salonen’s career was unexpectedly launched 35 years ago when the then-unknown 25-year-old Finnish composer and novice conductor stepped in on short notice for an indisposed Michael Tilson Thomas with the Philharmonia Orchestra in London. Salonen will end a 13-year tenure as principal conductor and artistic advisor of the Philharmonia the year after he takes over in San Francisco.
On the surface this is a startling development. As one of the world’s most celebrated conductors and composers, Salonen regularly gets the first call from search committees from top orchestras in Europe and the U.S. whenever an opening occurs. But San Francisco was never on his radar, he said recently over a cortado in a Santa Monica cafe.
“I didn’t think I would be music director in this country again,” he said. “I thought, I’ve done my bit. So when members of the San Francisco came to London for an informal chat to talk about this last August, I was very surprised. Then I started thinking about it. And it started to make a lot of sense. My feeling was that they had decided I’d be the best fit. It would be the whole thing, not just one aspect — you know, we like this part of you. Instead, it would be pretty much everything I do.
“And it’s California. Somehow things are possible in this part of the world that are not possible elsewhere. It just felt right.”
Which is a modest way of saying that the San Francisco Symphony has the ambition to revolutionize symphonic music in particular and possibly the entire relationship between Silicon Valley and the arts in general. Salonen, who made the L.A. Phil the world’s most progressive major orchestra and then turned the Philharmonia into the most tech-savvy with elaborate multimedia installations and virtual reality projects, will be given free rein and considerable resources for what promises to be a grand experiment.
