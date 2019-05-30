Exposition Park plans a makeover that would make Seurat smile

Encouraging people to linger means creating a far better human experience — think places to sit, better lighting and a whole lot more green space, from the small community garden to the great open expanse. This is the thorniest, most expensive component of the plan, because it would mean moving parking spaces underground or replacing flat lots with parking structures. Payton couldn’t estimate what these changes would cost, but ideally three of Expo’s lots would go underground, supplanted with parkland filled with native plants, walking areas, dog parks, sports fields and spaces for events. The visitor parking structure recently built just east of the Coliseum contains one above-ground and three underground levels; Payton said its upper level would remain but the “aesthetic character” would be improved.