Review: A painter probes hip-hop stereotypes and what it means to be black and male

In fact, Pecou’s figures never return our gaze. They look down, or turn away, as if lost in their own thoughts or refusing to acknowledge our presence. This interiority contrasts directly with their bright, peacock attire. The man in “Jung Thug” looks dejected, sitting hunched over a bottle of liquor and empty glasses. But his shirt is covered with large, red roses, and one leg of his orange sweats is pulled up to reveal patterned socks and bright red sneakers.