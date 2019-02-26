The sensual and the spiritual collide in the paintings of Faith Wilding

Wilding has been a force for 50 years, since her pioneering involvement with the feminist art programs at Cal State Fresno and the California Institute of the Arts and her indelible contributions to the landmark “Womanhouse” exhibition of 1972: “Crocheted Environment” and the searing performance “Waiting.” As a teacher (my own, at Scripps College in the early 1980s), an activist and artist, she has planted her share of seeds while also propagating the visionary wisdom of her two key historical mentors: William Blake, whom she credits with leading her to socialist feminism, and Hildegard von Bingen, a 12th century abbess and extraordinary polymath.