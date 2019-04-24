Review: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ national tour brings new moves to a classic musical

As someone who had never really committed to a “Fiddler,” I found this one powerfully seductive. It wasn’t the narrative framing device Sher added — two wordless moments at the beginning and end of the musical — that won me over. (Without spoiling the surprise, I will say I didn’t fully understand it at first, but I’ve since gotten it.) No, my initial attraction can be attributed largely to Yehezkel Lazarov, the Israeli film and TV star who plays Tevye, the story's narrator and protagonist.