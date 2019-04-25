Frieze Los Angeles art fair will return to Paramount Studios in 2020

L.A. has long been known as a place for art creators, but the perception has been that it’s not a place for art collectors. But at Frieze Los Angeles, organizers said, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s painting “Infinity Nets (B-A-Y)” was sold for $1.6 million by gallery Lévy Gorvy; the late Mike Kelley’s installation “Unisex Love Nest” was sold for $1.8 million by Hauser & Wirth to an undisclosed European art foundation; and El Anatsui’s recycled aluminum and copper wire wall hanging, “Topos,” was sold for $1.25 million by Jack Shainman Gallery.