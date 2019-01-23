At Frieze Los Angeles, the art fair goes Hollywood

Los Angeles has traditionally been more of an art production town, known more for artists and art schools than for collectors, though that’s slowly changing. Several art fairs — Art Platform Los Angeles, Paramount Ranch and FIAC LA — have tried, unsuccessfully, to take root in L.A. But for every L.A. Art Show, which has taken place for 24 years, or Art Los Angeles Contemporary, which has been around for 10, there’s a Paris Photo Los Angeles, which in 2016 canceled its fourth L.A. show because gallery sales had been so low the previous three years.