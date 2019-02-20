Review: Gary Hume's first L.A. gallery show in 25 years

At Matthew Marks Gallery, Hume’s first Los Angeles solo exhibition in more than 25 years features five new paintings and two new sculptures, plus four older works. The most absorbing are roughly 12 feet wide and 4 feet high, horizontal fields painted on thin sheets of paper mounted inside shadow-box frames of the artist’s design. The images are abstract — keyhole-like shapes that lock together sideways — confounding any spatial expansiveness that the juxtaposition of colors might produce.