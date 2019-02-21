Geffen Playhouse’s 2019-20 season: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Macbeth and a world premiere from Qui Nguyen

Nguyen’s premiere is “Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation,” centering on Julie d’Aubigny — deft fighter, expert fencer, renowned opera singer and noted defier of gender roles before her death in 1707. The playwright, also a Marvel Studios writer, promises to tell a story of gender and sexuality through a superhero-inspired blend of hip-hop, comedy and action. The production will build on Nyugen’s growing body of work, which includes his acclaimed 2015 play “Vietgone” and his play this spring at South Coast Repertory, “Poor Yella Rednecks.”