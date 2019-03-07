Review: ‘Girls of the Golden West’ gets an Amsterdam remake, more powerful and profound

Some of this new cogency comes from places you might least expect. San Francisco Opera apparently did not provide enough time to work out James Ingalls’ lighting, and what looked silly in the cramped War Memorial Opera House takes on a sense of magic realism on the massive modern Dutch stage. Although there is some controversy about this, I found the hard-edge sophistication of the Dutch chorus at the performance I heard Tuesday night more potent than the Bay Area singers, who seemed to be fighting their natural instinct to lapse into the style of “Oklahoma!.”