Review: Philip Glass takes David Bowie and the symphony to new places with a stupendous 'Lodger'

No significant symphonist has taken the lyrics of seven songs from a rock album (in this case David Bowie’s “Lodger”), written new music to them and called that a symphony. No symphony of stature has been written to showcase a pop or world music star, here Angèlique Kidjo, the vocalist in the seven symphonic songs. Glass has over and over reimagined opera, film music, concerto and ballet, to say nothing of symphony. He’s seemingly done it again.