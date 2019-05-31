Jordan Peele and Judy Chicago are this year's Hammer Museum gala honorees

Call it a dinner party — just a very large one.
The Hammer Museum announced Friday that Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele and feminist artist Judy Chicago will be this year’s honorees at its Gala in the Garden, an annual fundraiser that is scheduled for Oct. 12.
Peele and Chicago, museum director Ann Philbin said, share an impulse to create groundbreaking works that “resonate across our political and cultural landscape.”
“Judy Chicago is a pioneer of feminist art and education; her installation ‘The Dinner Party’ is a landmark artwork of the last 50 years,” Philbin said in a statement. “Jordan Peele has emerged as one of today’s most incisive social commentators through his genre-busting films ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us.’ Judy and Jordan, each in their own way, have redefined their fields and opened doors for more artists to follow.”
The Hammer’s 2018 gala brought in $2.6 million, which went toward exhibitions and public programs. Margaret Atwood and Glenn Ligon were the honorees.