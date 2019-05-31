Jordan Peele and Judy Chicago are this year's Hammer Museum gala honorees

“Judy Chicago is a pioneer of feminist art and education; her installation ‘The Dinner Party’ is a landmark artwork of the last 50 years,” Philbin said in a statement. “Jordan Peele has emerged as one of today’s most incisive social commentators through his genre-busting films ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us.’ Judy and Jordan, each in their own way, have redefined their fields and opened doors for more artists to follow.”