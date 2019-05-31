Review: Hershey Felder, chameleon of musical characters, slips into Debussy colors

Felder initially appears as himself on the spare stage set, which he designed — two half bridges over the Seine. His connection to Debussy’s music began at age 6 when he learned to play the immortal “Clair de Lune.” The tune gave solace to his dying mother. Then Felder, at the piano, unobtrusively puts on a mustache and goatee, and voila: He becomes the prickly Debussy.