ICA LA Director Elsa Longhauser to step down: 'Time for a new generation to make their voices heard'

From 2000 to 2015 Longhauser fashioned the non-collecting Santa Monica Museum of Art, which was located in the Bergamot Station arts complex, as a European-style kunsthalle, a flexible exhibition space. Rather than collect artworks, it collected ideas, Longhauser often said. It featured the first U.S. survey of American artist Al Taylor, “Wire Instruments and Pet Stains (2011),” as well as the 2005 “Semina Culture: Wallace Berman & His Circle.”