Joanne Greenbaum’s sculptures find poignancy in imperfection

They are all lumpy and modest, warped and slumping, involuted like black fungus or comically priapic. They have personality; their imperfections make them sympathetic. Unified in black, they feel less random than the paintings, as if Greenbaum were trying to work something out in an iterative fashion. The vessel-like ones are especially sad, like failed little loving cups. They are all the more poignant for aspiring to, but not achieving, that familiar, heroic form.