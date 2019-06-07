Review: For John C. Reilly, it's time to ‘Gather’ at Pasadena Playhouse

“Gather: Surprising Stories & Other Mischief,” now at the Carrie Hamilton Theatre, the second-floor space at Pasadena Playhouse, is a lively and overdue homage to “Paul Sills’ Story Theatre,” the 1970 show based on Grimm and Aesop. “Gather” co-creators John C. Reilly and Patrick Murphy (who also directs) sample freely from a variety of eclectic fairy and folk sources, including a sanguinary take on the Bluebeard tale and a comical yarn from rural West Virginia. Plenty of toe-tapping music is interspersed throughout the comedy and gore. (Parents with young kids, take heart: Family-friendly Sunday matinees lighten up on the butchery and double down on the whimsy.)