Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' executive director to depart

Jonathan Weedman will leave as executive director of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles after the group’s board of directors voted not to renew his contract, Weedman said Friday.
The decision comes after news stories detailing financial turmoil within the organization and allegations of sexual misconduct against board chairman John Duran, the mayor of West Hollywood — allegations Duran has denied.
At an executive session of the board Wednesday night, board members considered dissolving GMCLA in the face of a nearly $200,000 budget shortfall but voted against the idea. They also discussed whether to renew Weedman’s contract, which expired last month.
“My belief in the possibility and promise of GMCLA remains undiminished, and I wish only the best for the organization going forward,” Weedman said in an interview after confirming his departure. “It is a community and cultural treasure that deserves and merits everyone’s support.”
A faction of chorus members had been calling for the resignations of Weedman and Duran during the last few weeks. Duran said he would leave his post at the end of the current season. In an interview prior to Wednesday’s executive session, Weedman expressed concern that recent bad press, coupled with financial troubles that he felt the group could overcome, had created a perfect storm.
The date of Weedman’s last day with the chorus has not yet been decided, Weedman said, and he will help during the transition.
“During his two years as executive director, Jonathan was responsible for the groundbreaking ‘Dos Coros Una Voz’ concert with the Mexico City Gay Men’s Chorus, the launch of the first peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, and the expansion of GMCLA’s educational programs and community outreach under his leadership,” the chorus said in a statement, adding that it wished Weedman the best in his future endeavors.