Review: For Mexican pianist Jorge Federico Osorio, a better-late-than-never recital debut

The Bach-Busoni set a contemplative mood that carried into Schubert's Sonata in A Major (D. 959), composed a few months before he died at 31. A difficult piece to hold together, Osorio's rendition, while compelling in parts, didn't add up to a persuasive whole. He captured much Schubertian melancholy and rage at the dying of the light in the great central Andantino, and Osorio's dark bass notes at the end of the movement resounded with convincing finality. Yet the shifting moods elsewhere in the sonata didn't quite emerge organically.