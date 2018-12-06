Review: In defiance of Trump, Kronos Quartet plays music from banned countries

There was music made for dancing, made for praying, made for the ardor of romance and its pain, for mourning, for the Arab Spring. There were intricacies and meanings here we all surely missed. In that regard, music is not the international language it is so often claimed to be. But create the right atmosphere, play with the fervor of the Kronos and make arrangements that serve as something at least approaching the equivalent of Google Translate, and banned countries don’t seem threatening.