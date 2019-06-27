La Brea Tar Pits’ trippy new pavilion from Spain’s Selgascano could be L.A.’s next selfie magnet

Selgascano also will see the opening of its 90,000-square-foot campus for Second Home — think WeWork meets SoHo House — in Hollywood. The first U.S. outpost for the British company is on the site of the former Anne Banning Community House, a 1963 design by architect Paul Williams. Selgas and Cano are restoring the existing building and adding 60 garden studios, meeting rooms and community spaces. Although the campus will have room for 1,500 people to work at any given time, they will be outnumbered by some 6,500 trees and plants.