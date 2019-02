Review: David Lang’s ‘the loser’ brought to brilliant life through the hypnotic Rod Gilfry

Without question, this production (a product of the Bang on a Can collective, of which Lang is a founder) is the most brilliant yet of L.A. Opera’s Off Grand series of new work. But only two performances over the weekend for an audience small enough to fit in the balcony is not nearly enough. It surely could fill that balcony for weeks. That’s not, of course, the way opera companies — nor the Ace — normally operate. But “the loser” does not operate the way operas normally do either.