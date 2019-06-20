How the L.A. Phil centennial season delivered on the promise of unprecedented goods

What else? A parade from Disney Hall to Hollywood followed by a free concert with Dudamel and the L.A. Phil in the Hollywood Bowl. Dudamel’s loving and surprisingly illuminating tribute to John Williams’ film scores, which has been released as a glorious recording. Michael Tilson Thomas’ life-affirming performance of Ives’ “Holidays” Symphony. Herbie Hancock’s ear-opening advocacy of a new generation of progressive jazz musicians (yet more commissions). The return of a newly mature and luminous Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla and her program that included the L.A. debut of violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja in a revelatory reinterpretation for our time of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. A worthy revival of the underrated L.A. African African composer William Grant Still. An installation piece by Janet Cardiff providing a whole new glimpse of Disney Hall. (It remains on offer to visitors most afternoons for the next five years.)