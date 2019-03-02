LACO and Pintscher push the concert a bit farther out of the concert hall

I dropped in on Session on Thursday night at a landmark of old Hollywood, the Mack Sennett Studios in Silver Lake — built in 1916 and renovated in 2013 as a locale for film shoots, musical events, weddings and such. Composer, conductor and curator Matthias Pintscher, who happens to be in town leading LACO this weekend, devised a program that didn’t hesitate to explore extremes of avant-garde technique while also reaching back to music that was new in Sennett’s era (circa 1913). Direction and design were entrusted to Mat Sweeney and Sebastian Peters-Lazaro, a.k.a. the roving theater outfit Four Larks, and digital projections were provided by the Teaching Machine.