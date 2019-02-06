Billy Elliot, all grown up: The boy who originated the stage role dances into Matthew Bourne's 'Cinderella'

“I was a boarder at the Royal Ballet School, and I would do my school during the morning, and I would get picked up in the afternoon, after my ballet classes, by a chaperone, and they would take me to the show in town,” Mower said. “Then, I'd perform the show, and then, they'd bring me back in a taxi. I did that for about eight months. It got to be too much, I think, and I needed to make a decision.”