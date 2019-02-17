Review: For Nat King Cole in ‘Lights Out,’ smiles on camera but ugly truths behind the scenes

The surrealistic storytelling, bouncing around in time, doesn’t distinguish what’s real and what’s a vision or dramatization of Cole’s inner turmoil, so it’s risky to try to recap the plot. But here’s what I think is going on: Justifiably wounded by the way he has been treated, Cole considers saying something about racism on the last episode of his show. He hallucinates a series of visits from previous guest stars, friends and relatives, who urge him to “go out with a bang.” Sammy Davis Jr., played by the dazzling Daniel J. Watts, is relentlessly keen on the idea.