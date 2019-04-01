‘The Little Mermaid’ live at the Hollywood Bowl with Lea Michele and Cheech Marin

Kraft called the projections by the immersive design agency and media studio Mousetrappe a “game changer” that will make watching the show akin to a theme-park experience augmented with live music and film. Kraft knows something about theme parks, having once owned (and auctioned off) one of the world’s largest collections of Disney theme-park memorabilia. He drew inspiration for the Bowl’s digital mapping from the castle projection shows he enjoyed on trips to Disneyland.