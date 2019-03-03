Review: Los Angeles Ballet turns ‘La Sylphide’ from 1836 on its #MeToo head

On his wedding day, James mistreats an old woman, abandons his bride and soon after, destroys the love of his life — all expressed in buoyant, intricate choreography and high-Romantic fervor. Equal to the technical and expressive challenges on Saturday, Sargsyan created a partnership with Bianca Bulle in the title role that proved ideal in the extended dance and mime interplay of Act 2. And yes, she did break your heart at the end. However, the first act found her dancing the steps proficiently as isolated tasks without connecting them emotionally to a core concept. Give her time.