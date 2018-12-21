Review: 'Love Actually Live' delivers on the film's feel-good spirit. Just don't think about the story too hard.

The actor-vocalists each play one or more characters from the film, largely coiffed and costumed to resemble — OK, some more closely than others — their onscreen counterparts. Although it’s a notably attractive and accomplished cast — Rex Smith, Rumer Willis, Steve Kazee (Tony winner for “Once”) and B. Slade are among the bigger names — the inherent need to match these performers with the movie’s recognizable ensemble (including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney and Keira Knightley) results in a show that’s not as ethnically, or physically, diverse as this kind of large-scale production might otherwise be.