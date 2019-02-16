Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is searching for a new president

Construction on the $1-billion project has, until now, primarily focused on the underground parking. That part of the project is nearly completed, the museum said, and it’s in the early stages of construction on the Ma Yansong-designed building itself. An effort to “equitably distribute” contracts for pre-construction and construction among women-owned, minority-owned and veteran-owned businesses “remains a priority,” the museum said. Construction is planned to be completed by 2021.