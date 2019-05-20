Review: David Henry Hwang’s ‘M. Butterfly’ takes flight in a more gender-fluid era

The sexual plumbing questions are now explicitly answered. The film, a more literal art, made us think about these matters more insistently than the original play, but I don’t believe they’re any of our business. My objection isn’t rooted in prudery but in artistic tact. Song’s defiant explanation to an over-curious French judge stuck me as Hwang wanting to put an end to the prying once and for all. But the indeterminacy is poetically richer than the anatomical tic-tac-toe.