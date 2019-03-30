Review: Malpaso Dance achieves liftoff at the Wallis. It just takes a while

Keeping their arms around each other’s shoulders, Delgado and Carrazana walked upstage, their backs turned from us. Carrazana kept slipping from Delgado’s grasp, then returning, until she eventually collapsed. He outlined her prone form with his hands, as though he were committing her essence to memory. She arose, and they began a return journey, facing forward. When they were at the front of the stage, they jumped together and were swallowed by an inky blackness, courtesy of lighting designer Matt Miller. Musical selections from the group Autechre and Kevin Volans’ “White Man Sleeps” matched Delgado’s spirit, making this piece simple and compelling.