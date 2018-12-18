Awful aquariums, a dollhouse of horrors: One artist's disturbing worlds, in miniature

Schneider calls his model train setup “Utopia,” but it's hard to imagine anyone longing for this fictive spot cast in queasy pink resin. Globs, spires and sea-anenome-like orifices line the track, where a little engine, pulling a few cars loaded with more pink goop, makes continuous loops. There's a gully of thorns, a grove of phalluses and a few ears and hands embedded in the surface, which reads at once as prolific and lifeless, an orgiastic desert of skin.