For the cult of Sondheim, 'Merrily We Roll Along,' and on, and on, and ...

“We wanted to get in there and have a conversation with Steve,” explained Brody, the show’s director, “both to hear his thoughts on what his animating ideas had been and what he had learned from doing that show. What became evident immediately was that he was incredibly open to our ideas. And some of what we thought were our boldest ideas, he would say [affecting a disdainful tone], ‘Oh, hold my beer.’ He would go much further than any of us. He would say, ‘Well, if you are going to do that, then why not do this?’ ”