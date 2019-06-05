Review: Mirga's first major recording is a magical debut

This may not sound like the young Los Angeles Philharmonic Dudamel Fellow who would bound onto to the Hollywood Bowl podium and conduct with a consuming enthusiasm that swept thousands of listeners off their feet. From the start we called her Mirga and by the time she rose to associate conductor, while still in her mid-20s, she had become widely recognized as someone on the verge of a major career. What we couldn’t yet know is that this young woman, who waved her arms in such a way that they seemed to magically reach the percussion section in the back of the band, possessed a bewitched key to the deepest, darkest, most secretive music. Could it be that there really is a Harry Potter, and it’s Grazinyte-Tyla?