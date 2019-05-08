MOCA hires a senior curator and says it has no plans for a chief curator

The museum will announce Wednesday that its new senior curator and head of new initiatives will be Mia Locks, co-curator of the 2017 Whitney Biennial. She is an independent curator based in New York who had been an assistant curator at New York’s MoMA PS1, the Museum of Modern Art’s affiliate in Queens. In 2011 Locks curated “Cruising the Archive: Queer Art and Culture in Los Angeles, 1945–1980,” as part of the Getty’s first Pacific Standard Time initiative. She is a graduate of USC’s Roski School of Art and Design and a 2018 fellow at the Center for Curatorial Leadership.