MOCA will close its satellite location at the Pacific Design Center

The Museum of Contemporary Art announced Wednesday that it will close its Pacific Design Center location next month after exhibiting architecture and design at the West Hollywood satellite for more than 20 years.
MOCA will continue an architecture and design program, but at its Grand Avenue and Geffen Contemporary locations in downtown L.A., board Chairwoman Maria Seferian said in a statement.
“We are proud of MOCA’s record of achievement at the PDC,” Seferian said. “We are grateful for our partnership with the PDC and [owner] Charles Cohen and now look forward to consolidating and growing our exhibition activities, including presentations on architecture and design, at MOCA’s two downtown Los Angeles locations.”
The museum said its programming agreement with the design center was ending, but it’s unclear which party — MOCA or the center — decided not to extend it and whether or not the departure is a museum move to trim its budget under new director Klaus Biesenbach.
The Times has reached out to MOCA and the Pacific Design Center, but both declined to comment, citing their contractual agreement, the museum said.
“We have enjoyed a successful relationship with MOCA,” Cohen said in the statement. “And on behalf of our many showroom tenants in the design community, are appreciative of MOCA’s many wonderfully curated exhibitions.”
MOCA’s programming at the design center in recent years has included a video installation by “12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen as well as a Gaetano Pesce exhibition that was criticized by The Times as an ethical lapse. The location will shut its doors when its current exhibition, “One Day at a Time Kahlil Joseph’s: Fly Paper,” closes on Feb. 24.
